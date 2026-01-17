KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — The Foreign Ministry has confirmed that a Malaysian citizen has been reported missing in Jeddah since January 15.

In a statement on Saturday, the ministry said that since the report was received, the Consulate General has immediately undertaken a series of coordinated actions with local authorities and relevant parties, including deploying officials to King Abdul Aziz International Airport to conduct a search based on the individual’s last known location.

It said, on January 16, the Consulate General has facilitated the relevant Malaysian travel agency and its local partner in Jeddah in lodging a formal police report in accordance with Saudi Arabia’s regulatory requirements.

“As of today (Saturday), the Consulate General continues to engage closely with local authorities to expedite search efforts and is providing consular assistance to the next of kin, while remaining in constant contact with relevant parties,” it said.

The Ministry said any Malaysians wishing to provide relevant information pertaining to the case may contact the Consulate General of Malaysia in Jeddah at +966-12-6727740 or +966-12-6728019 or +966-12-6760877 or via e-mail at [email protected].

It stressed that specific details and developments shall only be disclosed to the immediate family, in respect of the privacy of those involved.

A Malaysian actress, Nadia Kesuma, whose real name is Nadia Kasumawati Abdul Karim, was reported missing and could not be traced while transiting at King Abdul Aziz International Airport during her flight from Kuala Lumpur to London on Thursday.

Earlier, Foreign Minister Datuk Seri Mohamad Hasan told the media that Saudi Immigration confirmed the actress had exited the airport and that she had been classified as missing person after going untraceable for more than 20 hours. — Bernama