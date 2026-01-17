KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 17 — AmanahRaya Real Estate Investment Trust (AmanahRaya REIT) has given an assurance that it will fully cooperate with the authorities in the ongoing investigations into the explosion incident at HELP University in Bukit Damansara, while reiterating that the safety and well-being of the campus community remain its top priority.

It said that since the incident occurred on Monday (Jan 12), it had taken proactive measures, including facilitating the comprehensive evaluation of the affected area and the surrounding structures, appointing an independent forensic team and assuring full cooperation with the relevant authorities, such as the Fire and Rescue Department, the police and the emergency services.

“AmanahRaya REIT is aware of and fully aligned with the authorities’ position that investigations are ongoing and no conclusion has been achieved at this stage.

“In this matter, AmanahRaya REIT supports the investigation process until all findings are confirmed and finalised,” it said in a statement today.

As the property owner, AmanahRaya REIT said it is collaborating with HELP University and the appointed property manager, Knight Frank Malaysia Sdn Bhd, to implement safety inspections, risk evaluations and preventive measures at the affected premises.

It added that the measures are part of AmanahRaya REIT’s ongoing role in supporting a safe and secure campus environment, including the review and implementation of routine maintenance and safety protocols as a prudent asset management practice

AmanahRaya REIT also reiterated its commitment to supporting Help University and the campus community throughout the investigation period, and that further updates would be provided when confirmed information becomes available. — Bernama