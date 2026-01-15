KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 15 — No Malaysians were involved in a deadly incident in north-eastern Thailand on Wednesday, when a construction crane collapsed onto a moving passenger train, killing at least 31 people.

Malaysia’s Ambassador to Thailand Datuk Wan Zaidi Wan Abdullah said the incident occurred at 9.45 am local time on Wednesday in Sikhio district, Nakhon Ratchasima province, about 230 km north-east of Bangkok, leaving at least 64 people injured and three others reported missing.

He said the train was travelling from Bangkok and was bound for Ubon Ratchathani province.

“All those injured have been identified as Thai citizens, while the identities of those who died have yet to be fully verified. No foreigners have so far been recorded.

“Based on available information as of 5.20 pm local time, no Malaysians have been affected by the incident,” he told Bernama when contacted on Wednesday.

Media reports said the train was carrying approximately 195 passengers and staff.

Meanwhile, Transport Minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

The construction formed part of the Bangkok-Nakhon Ratchasima segment of a transnational high-speed rail project linking Bangkok with Kunming in south-west China.

Italian-Thai Development Public Company Limited, the contractor responsible for the construction of the segment, had said it would provide compensation and medical treatment to those affected by the incident. — Bernama