PUTRAJAYA, Jan 15 — A total of 14 ministries have been identified as having failed to meet their targets in implementing physical development projects allocated last year, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar.

He said expenditure on development projects by the ministries concerned stood at 87.91 per cent, which is below the national average and warrants serious attention.

“I will call in the secretaries-general (KSU) of these 14 ministries, and this will have implications for their performance assessments.

“People-oriented projects such as road repairs, as well as the construction of schools, clinics and hospitals, are being implemented, but at a slow pace, which explains why the achievement rate is only 87 per cent.

“When allocations are provided but not fully utilised, it results in losses. These funds should have been used for other priority needs,” he told reporters after delivering the 2026 New Year Message today.

Earlier in his address, Shamsul Azri said that as of Dec 22, a total of 9,578 development projects had been implemented nationwide, involving an allocation of RM83.06 billion, with actual expenditure amounting to RM81.67 billion.

This translated into a national average expenditure performance of 98.33 per cent for development projects.

The Demerit Performance Evaluation System (DEEP) was previously introduced to assess the performance of civil servants, with demerits imposed on those who fail to achieve set objectives. — Bernama