KUALA PILAH, Jan 14 — The Yang di-Pertuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Muhriz Tuanku Munawir, has voiced deep concern over the growing prevalence of corruption and expressed disappointment at those who continue to support individuals convicted of graft.

Tuanku Muhriz said corruption is the foremost enemy of justice, trust and the nation’s future.

His Royal Highness said he was shocked and disheartened that some still rally behind individuals found guilty of serious corruption offences, as if such acts were acceptable or forgivable.

“Such attitudes reflect not only a failure to grasp the destructive impact of corruption on institutional integrity and society’s moral foundations, but also call for serious reflection on one’s faith, principles and values.”

The Negeri Sembilan ruler made the remarks at the investiture ceremony of state awards, medals and honours in conjunction with his 78th birthday at Istana Besar Seri Menanti, here today.

Also in attendance was the Tunku Ampuan Besar of Negeri Sembilan, Tuanku Aishah Rohani Almarhum Tengku Besar Mahmud.

Tuanku Muhriz also urged those who continue to support corrupt offenders to undertake self-reflection and reassess their beliefs, stressing that any tolerance or compromise on corruption runs counter to truth, justice and trust, and is wholly unacceptable in a nation governed by the rule of law.

Meanwhile, His Royal Highness commended the Negeri Sembilan state government led by Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Aminuddin Harun, as well as federal and state civil servants and security forces, for their loyalty and dedication.

“I would like to congratulate the state government on the recognition as the country’s most progressive state last year, as well as for the achievements at both national and international levels.

“I was also informed that the state government had maintained prudent financial management, with positive revenue and expenditure performance and a budget focused on public well-being, reflecting strong governance, integrity and efficiency,” he said.

Tuanku Muhriz also expressed appreciation to the private sector, non-governmental organisations and the public for their continued support in advancing the state’s development.

The ruler also reminded recipients of state awards, medals and honours that they bear the responsibility of upholding the dignity of the awards through exemplary conduct, ethics and personal character.

At the ceremony, Tunku Kecil Muda Tunku Datuk Mahmood Fawzy Tunku Muhiyiddin led the list of 532 recipients, receiving the Seri Setia Tuanku Muhriz (SSTM) award, which carries the title Datuk Seri.

Auditor-General Datuk Seri Wan Suraya Wan Mohd Radzi was conferred the Seri Setia Negeri Sembilan (SSNS) award, also carrying the title Datuk Seri. — Bernama