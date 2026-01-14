PUTRAJAYA, Jan 14 — Executives from social media platform X have agreed to meet with the Malaysian Multimedia and Communications Commission (MCMC), Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said today, though he suggested that the scope of discussions remains unclear.

Fahmi revealed yesterday that the MCMC is considering legal action against the microblogging platform’s operator over claims that it has failed to meet safety standards to protect Malaysian users, citing concerns over its artificial intelligence tool, Grok.

The minister alleged that Grok has been shown to be capable of producing harmful deepfake content.

“As of 10am today, MCMC said they had been in contact with X, and we are trying to arrange for a meeting with them sometime next week,” he said at the weekly post-Cabinet meeting press conference here.

“But there are a few things that need to be decided on first. However, they have been in contact, and we are waiting for their feedback,” he added.

On Sunday, MCMC temporarily restricted access to X’s Grok artificial intelligence tool after regulators said the platform had failed to implement adequate safeguards to prevent the generation of obscene and harmful content, including non-consensual sexual images involving women and minors.

It said that the restriction was imposed after repeated misuse of Grok and what it described as insufficient responses from X Corp and xAI, despite earlier regulatory engagement and formal notices.

The newly formed Online Safety Committee, chaired by former Federal Court judge Tan Sri Hasnah Mohammed Hashim, is expected to review several matters on internet safety, including concerns about Grok, Fahmi said.