KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 13 — The federal and state governments must earnestly implement follow-up actions on all resolutions and conclusions put forward by the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI), decreed the Sultan of Perak, Sultan Nazrin Shah.

His Royal Highness, who is also the Chairman of MKI, decreed that the government, including the responsible agencies, must pay close attention to and respect the matters concluded by MKI to give meaningful value to the council’s role.

The Sultan emphasised that the resolutions reached and endorsed must be valued so that MKI is not regarded merely as a forum for discussion and debate, while the formulated recommendations are left hanging without any follow-up action.

Sultan Nazrin decreed that during the two-year period he was entrusted to chair MKI, various matters have been discussed and considered by the meeting to achieve understanding and consensus; furthermore, these conclusions have been presented to the Conference of Rulers.

“What is more important is the follow-up action on all suggestions and conclusions, so that they do not remain as written documents destined to be buried under piles of paper,” he decreed.

“When resolutions and conclusions are followed through and implemented earnestly, they will directly benefit the people while projecting a positive image of the government. Beyond that, it enhances respect, understanding, and appreciation for Islam, not only among Muslims but also among non-Muslims,” His Royal Highness decreed.

Sultan Nazrin delivered the address at the opening ceremony of the 74th Meeting of the National Council for Islamic Religious Affairs (MKI) here today.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim was also in attendance. Also present were the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Dr Zulkifli Hasan, his deputy, Marhamah Rosli as well as the Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Shamsul Azri Abu Bakar and the director-general of the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia (JAKIM), Datuk Dr Sirajuddin Suhaimee.

The 74th MKI meeting is the third meeting chaired by Sultan Nazrin during the period he was entrusted by the Conference of Rulers, which began on March 10, 2024, and will conclude on March 9.

Sultan Nazrin decreed that he has strived to fulfil the role and duties entrusted to him with the assistance of MKI members and secretariat staff, supported by five committees: the National Islamic Affairs Management Committee, the Muzakarah (Discussion) Committee, the National Islamic Legal Committee, the National Islamic Education Coordination Committee, and the National Syariah Judiciary Committee.

His Royal Highness expressed his appreciation to every member of MKI, the secretariat staff, and the chairpersons and members of the committees who have fulfilled their trusts, carried out their respective roles, and presented reports during MKI meetings.

At the same time, Sultan Nazrin expressed his appreciation to the former Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, for his contributions and service during his tenure as an MKI member from December 3, 2022, to December 16 last year.

“The 74th MKI Meeting records its congratulations to Dr Zulkifli and Marhamah on their appointments as Minister and Deputy Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) and welcomes them both as members attending the MKI Meeting,” His Royal Highness decreed. — Bernama