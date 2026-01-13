MELAKA, Jan 13 — One man was killed while another was injured in an explosion involving welding works at a waste recycling centre in the Bukit Rambai Industrial Park here today.

Melaka Fire and Rescue Department public relations officer Mohd Hafidzatullah Rashid said the 44-year-old man died at the scene after suffering 90 per cent burns in the 1.30 pm incident.

“Another man, aged 32, sustained five per cent burns and was taken to Melaka Hospital for further treatment,” he said in a statement.

Mohd Hafidzatullah said his department received an emergency call at 1.32 pm and dispatched a team of 11 personnel from the Tangga Batu Fire and Rescue Station to the scene.

He said that upon arrival about six minutes later, the team found that an explosion had occurred involving a Cranking Unit (CRU) welding machine while welding works were being carried out within the premises.

“The Hazmat team was also deployed to the scene to monitor and control toxic gases, and the team commander reported that gas detector readings were low and safe.

“However, the incident did not result in a factory fire and the operation was fully brought under control at 2.27 pm,” he said. — Bernama