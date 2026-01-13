KOTA BHARU, Jan 13 — More than 100 cases involving unlicensed moneylenders, previously classified as no further action (NFA) in the state last year, have been reopened for investigation, said Kelantan police chief Datuk Mohd Yusoff Mamat.

He said reviews found prima facie evidence in most cases that had previously been dropped.

“Many cases involve illegal moneylending and intimidation, with some victims borrowing RM40,000 but being forced to repay up to RM200,000. The pressure on victims has been so severe that some even contemplated suicide, which is why we have reopened the investigations.

“The loan-shark activities in the state also involve borrowers from among the civil servants and educated individuals,” he told reporters today.

Elaborating, Mohd Yusoff said that intimidation often involves vandalism, like graffiti and splashing paint at victims’ premises, believed to be carried out by local thugs hired by loan-shark syndicates from outside Kelantan.

“They (loan sharks) are not from Kelantan but from Johor, Kuala Lumpur, Penang and other states. Once here, they work with local gangs, hiring them.

“I ordered a review, and where there is prima facie evidence, investigations must proceed. We are neither intimidated nor deterred by threats,” he said, adding that the cases be investigated under Section 5(1) of the Moneylenders Act 1951.

Regarding recent threats against him, Mohd Yusoff said four local men in their 20s were questioned but released after proving their alibis.

“We are still investigating from all angles, including whether they were hired by loan sharks. It is too early to draw any conclusions.

“The threatening messages appear to have been deliberately made to sow doubt, but police are keeping all options open, including a possible link to the reopening of loan-shark cases two weeks ago,” he added. — Bernama