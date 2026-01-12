KUCHING, Jan — Deputy Sarawak Premier Datuk Dr Sim Kui Hian today clarified that his recent remarks on Sarawakians working overseas were misinterpreted, stressing they were meant to highlight the state’s development needs rather than criticise those who build careers abroad.

He said Sarawak remains proud of its people who have succeeded internationally, but the discussion must also focus on strengthening the state’s ability to develop and retain its own talent as Sarawak enters a critical growth phase.

“First and foremost, my remarks were never meant to negate, criticise, or belittle Sarawakians who have chosen to pursue their careers overseas,” he said in a press statement this evening.

Dr Sim said the migration of talent reflects the need for Sarawak to continue improving opportunities, professional pathways and the living environment to better support its workforce.

“For this reason, I have consistently emphasised – including in the Sarawak Legislative Assembly (DUS) – the importance of engaging Sarawakians everywhere, including those overseas, as partners in Sarawak’s development and nation-building.”

He added that Sarawak’s transformation requires talent, ideas and experience from both within the state and abroad, as the government works to strengthen its economic structure and quality of life.

“No matter where you are in the world, Sarawak will always be your home,” he said.