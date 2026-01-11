SHAH ALAM, Jan 11 — A total of 10 individuals aged between 17 and 26 were arrested in the Special Integrated Operation against Street Thugs (Op Samseng Jalanan) on the Guthrie Corridor Expressway (GCE) early this morning to combat street gang activities.

Selangor deputy police chief DCP Mohd Zaini Abu Hassan said the arrests involved seven men and three women, consisting of school students, college students and private sector workers.

“The operation, which began at 12.30 midnight to 4 am, was carried out by focusing on the area between the Denai Alam traffic lights to Persiaran Elmina flyover to combat street gang activities that are increasingly worrying and endangering the public.

“Through intelligence and observation at the location, the police managed to detect a group of motorcyclists who were carrying out extreme actions on the highway because their actions not only endanger their own lives, but also threaten the safety of other road users,” he said in a statement, here today.

All suspects were then taken to the Sungai Buloh district police headquarters (IPD) traffic station for further action.

The operation, which involved three senior officers and 77 members of the Selangor Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT), also seized 10 motorcycles under Section 64(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.

Mohd Zaini said in the operation in collaboration with the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), police arrested five local men who tested positive for methamphetamine, marijuana and ketum through urine screening tests under Section 3(1) of the Drug Dependants Act 1983.

He said the success of the operation reflected his party’s continued commitment to ensuring roads are free from such iillegal activities.

“The police will not compromise and will intensify enforcement operations for the safety of road users.

“The public, especially parents, are advised to always monitor the movements of their children so that they do not get caught up in the activities of street thugs,” he said. — Bernama