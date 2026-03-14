PETALING JAYA, March 14 — Acting president of Malaysian United Democratic Alliance (Muda), Amira Aisya Abdul Aziz, has urged party members to “marhaenkan Malaysia”, calling on them to ensure government policies benefit ordinary Malaysians across all walks of life.

Speaking at the party’s third annual general meeting (AGM) here, Amira told delegates that their mandate was not only to speak, but to bring the voices of their states to the table — from children in rural villages, to mothers in public housing, to students at universities.

“Whatever happens, friends, this is a responsibility we share — one that we have held since 2020 and will continue to hold until 2060 and beyond. Muda must marhaenkan Malaysia,” she said, concluding her speech with chants of “Marhaenkan Malaysia” three times with delegates.

During a press conference after her policy address, Amira elaborated on the concept.

Muda champions the ideology of social democracy, built on three pillars: freedom, solidarity, and justice, with social justice being a central focus.

To marhaenkan Malaysia, she said, means ensuring equity across all areas of life.

In education, it means making sure no child is left behind. In the economy, it ensures young people earn a decent wage and that job opportunities are accessible to everyone — including single mothers and single fathers.

It also involves housing reform, she added, so that Malaysians can afford homes rather than merely look on. The party will push for more affordable housing to address the gap.

Amira highlighted that the often-overlooked M40 group — those perceived as well-off but among the most financially squeezed — also need attention in policymaking.

Institutional reform is another priority. “No more misconduct, no more corruption, because ultimately, the money that is misused could be spent on building more hospitals, more public transport, more schools, and supporting more local councillors,” she said.

“It is about developing our cities and villages responsibly, ensuring public funds return to the people, not into the pockets of the Cabinet,” she added.

Today, Muda will hold its first internal election, with 125 delegates voting among 31 candidates for 25 seats on the party’s central executive committee (CEC).

The elected CEC will then choose the party’s office-bearers.

Among the candidates are Amira Aisya, Dobby Chew Chuan Yang, VKK Raja, Rashifa Aljunied, Ainie Haziqah, Zaidel Baharuddin and Leben Siddarth.