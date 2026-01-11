KUCHING, Jan 11 — The flood situation in Sarawak continues to worsen, with 41 temporary relief centres opened as of this morning across several major parts of the state.

According to the Sarawak Disaster Management Committee (JPBN), the relief centres are located in the Kuching, Samarahan, Serian, Sibu, Mukah, Bintulu and Miri divisions, currently accommodating a total of 3,890 evacuees from 1,175 families.

The number shows an increase compared with yesterday, when 40 relief centres were opened as of 8 pm, accommodating 3,546 evacuees from 1,030 families.

The state JPBN said that among the relief centres recording an increase in flood evacuations were those in the Kuching division, particularly in the Serian district, which has been identified as a disaster red zone, involving the Ranchan relief centre and the Sekolah Jenis Kebangsaan (Cina) Chung Hua Batu 29 multipurpose hall.

In addition, an increasing trend was also recorded in the Sibu and Bintulu divisions, involving the Bukit Arip relief centre and the Dewan Suarah Bintulu, respectively.

In SABAH, the number of flood evacuees also recorded a slight increase to 367 people from 137 families as of 8 am this morning, compared with 363 people from 136 families recorded yesterday.

The state JPBN, in a statement, said all evacuees in the Beaufort district were placed in two relief centres.

It said the floods that hit the district affected residents in 11 villages. — Bernama