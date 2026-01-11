JAKARTA, Jan 11 — Malaysia aims to attract 4.6 million Indonesian tourists this year as part of the Visit Malaysia Year 2026 (VM2026) campaign.

Malaysian Ambassador to Indonesia, Datuk Syed Mohamad Hasrin Tengku Hussin, said the projection is based on the upward trend of Indonesian tourists visiting Malaysia in recent years, as well as the robust, year-long promotional activities planned for 2026.

“In 2024, Malaysia received around 4.1 million tourists from Indonesia, and last year, up to November, some 3.8 million Indonesian tourists were recorded.

“So we expect to achieve our target of 4.6 million tourists this year,” he said at a press conference after launching the VM2026 campaign, held in collaboration with Indonesia AirAsia, here on Sunday.

Also present were Head of Indonesia AirAsia’s Affairs and Policy, Eddi Krismeidi Soemawilaga, and Tourism Malaysia Jakarta director Hairi Mohd Yakzan.

Earlier in his speech, Syed Mohamad Hasrin said a total of 320 large-scale programmes have been planned to highlight the uniqueness of Malaysia’s natural attractions, adventure activities, and dynamic urban landscapes throughout VM2026 campaign themed “Surreal Experiences”.

Meanwhile, Eddi, who is also Asean Tourism Association (AseanTA) president, said there are currently 396 AirAsia direct flights from 16 Indonesian cities to Malaysia weekly, with a total seat capacity of 72,822.

He added that Indonesia AirAsia is also planning to open a new route to Malaysia, which is expected to be finalised by mid year. — Bernama