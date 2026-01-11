SANDAKAN, Jan 11 — A 21-year-old man was injured after his Mitsubishi Pajero skidded and overturned on the main road at Mile 3 here early today.

The Sandakan Fire and Rescue Station said it received an emergency call at 6.08am and a seven-member team arrived within two minutes to extricate the conscious victim using special rescue equipment before providing initial treatment.

The victim was later transported by the Fire and Rescue Emergency Medical Response Services (EMRS) to Duchess of Kent Hospital for further care, and the operation ended at 6.20am once the scene was secured. — Daily Express