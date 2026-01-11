KUALA TERENGGANU, Jan 11 — The body of a five-year-old boy feared drowned after being swept away by waves at Pantai Batu Rakit in Kuala Nerus last Friday was found at about 3 am today.

Kuala Terengganu police chief ACP Azli Mohd Noor said the body of Muhammad Zarif Hazahari was discovered by rescue teams washed up on the beach, about six kilometres from the scene of the incident.

He said the body of the fifth of six siblings was later retrieved by rescuers with the assistance of local residents following a two-day search and rescue operation.

“Therefore, the police advise the public to exercise caution and avoid approaching the sea or bodies of water during the ongoing Northeast Monsoon season,” he said in a statement today.

Last Friday, Muhammad Zarif, who had gone for a walk with his aunt and two cousins, was reported missing after being swept away by waves while washing his feet at the beach in an incident at 6.43 pm. — Bernama