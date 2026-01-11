KUALA KRAI, Jan 11 — The MyRailLife programme implemented by Keretapi Tanah Melayu Berhad (KTMB) has become a pillar of mobility for students in the interior areas of the East Coast when it recorded 43,464 registrations as of last year, covering 41,641 students and 1,823 people with disabilities (PwD).

This number reflects the high dependence of the interior community on train services, especially for areas that do not have full access to the highway network.

In this regard, KTMB continues its initiative to support students through the “KTMB Santuni Pelajar Wilayah Pantai Timur” programme in conjunction with the first day of the 2026 school session, starting at Kuala Gris Station with the distribution of souvenirs to students who boarded the SH51 Timuran Shuttle Service to Dabong.

Distribution was also carried out on trains from Bukit Abu, Ulu Temiang and Manek Urai to Dabong Station, involving approximately 150 students, as moral encouragement to start the new school session.

ETS and Intercity Services acting general manager, Mohd Azhar Abu Bakar said MyRailLife plays an important role in ensuring that access to education is not affected, especially in rural areas such as Dabong, Kuala Gris, Bukit Abu, Ulu Temiang and Manek Urai.

“For residents in this area, trains are not just a means of transport, but are part of the rhythm of daily life. Some are willing to wake up as early as 4am to ensure they do not miss the train schedule,” he told reporters here, today.

According to him, this initiative is also in line with the government’s announcement through Budget 2026 regarding the implementation of free fares for children aged six and below which came into effect on January 1.

Meanwhile, two new Shuttle Timuran services for the Gemas–Kuala Lipis route were also introduced from Jan 1, making six services a day for the route, thus increasing travel options for passengers on the East Coast.

In 2025, the Shutle Timuran service recorded 395,163 passengers, while the Timuran People’s Express recorded 666,121 passengers. For 2026, KTMB is targeting an increase to 687,214 passengers for SH and 368,875 passengers for Ekspres Rakyat Timuran (ERT).

“KTMB is committed to continuing to be the heart of people’s transportation, not only connecting destinations but also supporting social development and community well-being in rural and remote areas,” he said. — Bernama