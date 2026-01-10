KUALA NERUS, Jan 10 — The search and rescue (SAR) operation for a five-year-old boy feared drowned at Pantai Batu Rakit here yesterday afternoon resumed at 9 am today.

Kuala Nerus Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) chief Azmi Omar said the search area had been expanded to cover an eight-kilometre stretch along the beach.

He said a total of 26 rescue personnel had been deployed for search operations along the coastline and at sea using a Kelvar boat.

“Personnel involved include those from the Fire and Rescue Department of Malaysia (JBPM), the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Civil Defence Force (APM) and the Volunteer Fire Brigade.

“We are facing some difficulties due to weather conditions, high waves and strong currents since last night,” he said when met at the SAR Control Centre (PKB) at the beach.

In the incident at about 6.43 pm yesterday, the boy identified as Muhammad Zarif Mohd Hazahari was feared drowned after being swept away by waves.

At the time of the incident, he was playing by the beach with his aunt, and was reportedly washing his feet at the water’s edge when he was swept away by waves before disappearing and is believed to have drowned in the area. — Bernama