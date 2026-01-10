IPOH, Jan 10 — The Perak Department of Wildlife and National Parks (Perhilitan) is investigating public reports of a tiger roar allegedly heard near the Ujana Muallim Recreational Park in Proton City, near Tanjong Malim.

Its director, Yusoff Shariff, said that the department has yet to receive any official report on the matter but has deployed personnel to conduct further investigations.

He said the probe was initiated following the circulation of a viral video on social media platforms, including Facebook and WhatsApp, purportedly capturing the sound of a tiger’s roar.

“So far, we have only received information through WhatsApp groups today regarding individuals claiming to have heard a tiger’s roar.

“Nevertheless, Perhilitan has dispatched officers to the area to investigate, conduct monitoring and take further action if necessary,” he told Bernama when contacted today.

Earlier, a 15-second video that went viral on social media captured what was believed to be the roar of a tiger near a forested area close to a secondary school and a residential neighbourhood in Proton City, Tanjong Malim.

Meanwhile, Yusoff said that a male panther was caught in a trap set by Perhilitan at Bukit Bangkong here today.

He said the panther, estimated to be about three years old and weighing approximately 40 kilogrammes, is believed to have entered the trap at around 4 am. The trap had been set since December 9.

“It is believed that the panther was attempting to prey on a calf used as bait in a trap that had been set about a month ago.

“Based on inspections carried out by officers on the ground, the panther was found to be in good health, with no injuries detected on any part of its body,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Yusoff added that the panther has been removed from the area and will be released into a suitable habitat within its original range.

On December 8, residents of Bukit Bangkong were gripped by fear after being awakened by a wild animal attack believed to involve a tiger, which resulted in the death of two cattle and the disappearance of five others.

Acting on complaints from residents, Perhilitan set up a trap and installed two trail cameras to facilitate the capture of the predator.

Yusoff said the traps would continue to be placed at the same location as the attacks on the cattle were believed to have been carried out by a tiger.

“This is based on evidence from previous findings, including footprints and footage captured by trail cameras near the trap site, which showed what is believed to be a tiger,” he said.

In this regard, he advised the public, particularly residents around Bukit Bangkong, to remain vigilant and refrain from carrying out activities in the area, especially at night.

“I also advise livestock breeders in the area to relocate any remaining cattle believed to still be roaming there,” he said, adding that the area remains closed to recreational activities. — Bernama