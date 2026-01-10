BATU KAWAN, Jan 10 — Penang’s tourism sector is projected to maintain strong growth this year, with over eight million tourists expected to arrive via Penang International Airport.

State Tourism and Creative Economy Committee chairman Wong Hon Wai attributed the growth to several new international flight routes, particularly direct services from Asian and Southeast Asian countries.

“Last year, Penang International Airport recorded approximately eight million passenger movements, though official figures are still pending finalisation.

“This year will see further announcements of new direct international routes to Penang, including AirAsia flights from Phuket, and Spring Airlines flights from Shanghai and Guangzhou,” he told reporters after launching the Nanhai Treasures - Commemorating the 400th Anniversary of the Wanli Shipwreck exhibition at Eco Horizon today.

He added that further international flight announcements expected this year could attract even more visitors from regions like Southeast Asia, India and China, reinforcing Penang’s position as a premier tourism destination.

He was also optimistic about strong growth for this year, boosted by both the Visit Malaysia 2026 (VMY2026) and Malaysia Year of Medical Tourism 2026 (MYMT2026) campaigns, which are expected to significantly benefit the state.

“Penang’s strengths lie in its internationally accredited medical facilities and diverse tourism products. These will continue to drive the state’s economic growth through tourism,” he added.

Separately, Wong said the Home Ministry’s new National Integrated Immigration System (NIISe) at Penang International Airport will streamline entry and exit for tourists.

This upgrade follows numerous past complaints about lengthy queues at manual counters and is designed to reduce congestion and accelerate immigration clearance.

He said the system is already operational in the departure hall and will be launched in the arrival hall in the coming weeks, ahead of Chinese New Year, to ensure smoother travel for all passengers. — Bernama