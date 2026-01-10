KINABATANGAN, Jan 10 — The nomination centre for the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections at Dewan Sri Lamag opened at 9 am today.

Candidates will have one hour to submit their nomination papers, after which the returning officer, Eddy Syaizul Rizam Abdullah, will announce the list of eligible contenders at 10 am.

The by-elections are being held following the death of the incumbent, Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, on Dec 5, 2025.

Bung Moktar, 66, had held both seats, having retained Kinabatangan in the 15th General Election with a 4,330-vote majority, defeating Warisan’s Mazliwati Abdul Malek.

The former Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman also defended the Lamag state seat with a 153-vote majority in a six-cornered contest in the 17th Sabah State Election on Nov 29 last year.

The Election Commission has scheduled polling for Jan 24, with early voting on Jan 20. A total of 48,722 registered voters will cast their ballots, comprising 48,526 ordinary voters and 196 police personnel and their spouses.

Voting will take place across 36 polling centres with 117 streams and one early voting centre. — Bernama