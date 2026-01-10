JANUARY 10 — Thanks to the rapid growth of streaming, we’ve been hearing about the death of physical media for at least five years now, if not more.

And while it’s kind of true, in the sense that there no longer exists a culture of people going to DVD or video stores to rent movies, be it from local stores or big chains like Blockbuster or Video EZY, things have simply gone more niche and boutique these days.

There are tons of new releases this year that I simply couldn’t keep up with, mainly because of the prohibitive costs of purchasing and shipping some of these physical media releases from overseas, but of the ones that I did manage to get, these are the ones that I loved the most and was most excited about in 2025.

The Beyond 4K Deluxe Edition (Grindhouse Releasing)

Lucio Fulci is my all time favourite horror director, and The Beyond is hands down my favourite Fulci film.

I’ve owned at least three different Blu-ray releases of this film through the years, but this new six-disc release from Grindhouse Releasing is undoubtedly the most definitive one yet.

Offering three different cuts of the film, a gorgeous new 4K scan, and even a reimagined new score (which is what you’ll hear on the Composer’s Cut of the film), hours and hours of special features, a 100-page booklet, all housed within a beautifully designed hard box, this will keep Fulci fans everywhere busy for weeks.

The Killer (HK Cinema Classics)

Shout Studio’s new sub-label called HK Cinema Classics has been hitting one home run after another throughout 2025, from their release of City On Fire to Peking Opera Blues and then two legendary, crowd-favourite films from John Woo, The Killer and Hard Boiled.

At first I was convinced that Hard Boiled would be the one making my list here as I’ve probably re-watched it more times than any other Woo film, but one look at this new release of The Killer, a three-disc package that not only delivers a beautiful new 4K scan from the film’s OCN, but also contains an informative feature length documentary on Woo and plenty of other interviews as well, this has to be it.

After years of having to make do with watching sub-par transfers, this is the one to get.

Albert Pyun’s Captain America (Yippee Ki-Yay Mother Video)

As a kid, I remember watching the 1992 Captain America movie, directed by Albert Pyun (of Cyborg, Nemesis and The Sword And The Sorcerer fame) and thinking that it was boring, lame and looks cheaply made.

I wasn’t wrong, but it turns out that there’s a whole back story behind the film’s making (in short, the film was taken away from Pyun and was finished without his involvement) that there’s even a mythical Director’s Cut of the film that is supposedly far superior to what was released back then.

This new official release is the closest thing we’ll have to that, as it contains a new 2K scan of Pyun’s personal work print version of the film, and you know what, even within this unfinished form, it’s already a much better film, a soulful exploration of time and memory that’s as far away from the 90s cheese that the original release was.

Miracle Mile – Special Edition (KL Studio Classics)

I have such fondness for the 80s cult favourite that is Miracle Mile that I already own two previous Blu-ray releases of this film.

It is such a unique and original film that I can re-watch it again and again, without losing any of the joy, euphoria and ultimately hopelessness that I always get while watching it.

This re-release by KL Studio Classics sports a new 4K scan of the film’s 35mm OCN and is so jam-packed with special features that it has to be sold in a 2-disc Blu-ray package.

This re-release also adds new English Hard of Hearing subtitles, which wasn’t on their first release, which definitely helps us viewers to appreciate the film more!

Cannibal! The Musical (Degausser Video)

Before making it big with South Park, directors Trey Parker and Matt Stone made a name for themselves with this irresistible low budget musical about convicted cannibal Alferd Packer.

I’ve loved this movie from the days of VHS, and to finally see this on glorious HD, even if it was finished on video, is a revelation.

This release offers two versions, one is a 4K scan of a 35mm film print and the other a brand-new digital restoration from the best surviving Betacam tape master, and personally I love how vibrant things look from the Betacam tape master. This is one that I’m sure to return to plenty of times in the future.

Batang West Side (Kani Releasing)

Cinephiles the world over know how long films by Filipino auteur Lav Diaz can be, so to even expect them to be released on home video is not something that I’d hold my breath for.

Imagine my delight when, out of the blue, Batang West Side, his almost mythical early film from 2001, shot on 16mm in the USA with a running time of 301 minutes (that’s five hours for you!), arrived on Blu-ray courtesy of the fine folks at Kani Releasing.

The 2K remaster looks wonderful, and this absolutely essential release should be a treasure for any cinephile out there, especially if you’re interested in South-east Asian cinema.

Running On Karma (Eureka Masters of Cinema)

One of the most unique and original films in the filmography of both Johnnie To and Wai Ka Fai, Running On Karma gets a really nice special edition release from Eureka Masters Of Cinema, with a new 2K restoration and two very informative commentary tracks by East Asian film experts Frank Djeng and F.J. DeSanto.

There aren’t too many special features here, but the film itself and the gorgeous new transfer is more than enough reason to have this in your collection.

Panic Room 4K Steelbook (Sony)

After years in DVD purgatory, finally this underrated masterpiece from David Fincher receives a worthy high-definition release.

An expertly crafted home invasion thriller, armed with one of the best “oners” (one-shot/long take) in film history, the film’s slick camerawork and tastefully classy production design truly shines with this new 4K scan of the original negative, and this release basically destroys every previous release out there in terms of quality and clarity.

Even the steelbook packaging itself is elegantly designed, conforming to the tone and style of the film. A very well considered studio release, this one.

The Maiku Hama Trilogy (Kani Releasing)

Fans of 90s Japanese cinema will have lots of fond memories watching these Maiku Hama films back then, and the always cool people at Kani Releasing has done us a favour again this year by releasing this trilogy, consisting of The Most Terrible Time In My Life, The Stairway To The Distant Past and The Trap, on Blu-ray.

These same films were also released in the UK by Third Window Films, but since I’m more of a Region A guy, this release is the way to go for me.

Beautiful restorations, and if you’re a fan of detective films and Seijun Suzuki, this one’s a no-brainer.

Iron Angels I-III (Vinegar Syndrome Archive)

What a time it is to be alive now for fans of Hong Kong action films. As more and more boutique Blu-ray labels enter the game, more and more previously obscure action films are being unleashed into the world, and that is always a good thing.

Similar to Royal Warriors and She Shoots Straight, these Iron Angels films are great examples of the “girls with guns” genre that once ruled Hong Kong cinema in the early 90s.

Packed with loads of crazy stunts and action set-pieces, this two-disc set from Vinegar Syndrome sold out its limited edition of 5,000 units in less than a day, if I’m not mistaken, and I’m just glad that I managed to score a copy.

* This is the personal opinion of the columnist.