KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 10 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, signed the Anti-Bullying Act 2026 at Istana Bukit Tunku here today.

This was stated in a post on the Sultan Ibrahim Sultan Iskandar Facebook page.

The Act, which passed by Parliament on December 3 last year, aims to establish a specific mechanism to address bullying cases involving all victims as defined and provided for under the Act.

Under this Act, the Minister of Education, Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA), the Minister of Defence, the Minister of Women, Family and Community Development, as well as the Minister of Home Affairs are empowered to manage and regulate bullying cases in educational institutions or other institutions under their respective responsibilities and jurisdictions.

The post also stated that an Anti-Bullying Tribunal will be established as a dedicated quasi-judicial body to receive, hear and determine bullying complaints lodged by victims.

The tribunal will also be empowered to award appropriate compensation or issue suitable orders for the purpose of protection and justice for victims of bullying. — Bernama