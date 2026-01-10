IPOH, Jan 10 — No durian glut has been reported so far in Perak as it has always received high demand from fans of the king of fruits, said state Federal Agricultural Marketing Authority (FAMA) director Azleena Zainal Abidin.

She said that until now, the production of either kampung durian or clone durian in the state has been in line with the demand of the local and export markets.

“In Perak, we always receive high demand for durian supplies to be exported to China, Hong Kong and Singapore. We export about 100 to 200 metric tonnes each time the shipment process is sent to those countries.

“Last year, FAMA received supplies of more than 500 tonnes from durian farmers and the supplies were marketed throughout the country including abroad,” she told Bernama.

She said this after the Eat More Local Fruits and Durian Promotion Campaign Programme officiated by the state Rural Development, Plantation, Agriculture and Food Industry Committee chairman Datuk Mohd Zolkafly Harun at Kampung Simee Farmers’ Market here today.

Azleena said the three largest durian production locations in Perak are in Batu Kurau, Kampung Gajah and Tapah.

Meanwhile, Mohd Zolkafly said the implementation of the Eat More Local Fruits and Durian Promotion Campaign reflected the state government’s concern for the welfare of farmers and the well-being of consumers.

“The implementation of this initiative aims to assess the actual situation at the farm level, stabilise prices and boost demand for local durian.

“Perak state FAMA also announced that durian purchases will continue as long as there is supply. The purchased durian products will be marketed through wholesale and retail channels throughout the state in addition to direct sales by the FAMA Operations Centre,” he said.

Mohd Zolkafly said the implementation of this campaign is in line with FAMA’s objectives to increase demand for local durian, stabilise prices at the farm level and strengthen the durian commodity marketing chain through the active involvement of industry players. — Bernama