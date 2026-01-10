KINABATANGAN, Jan 10 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) candidate for Kinabatangan parliamentary seat Mohd Kurniawan Naim Moktar is optimistic that a strategic approach based on sincerity will be able to gain the support of voters in the constituency’s by-election.

Admitting that he has to shoulder a great responsibility, the Kinabatangan UMNO Youth chief said he is determined to ensure that the continuity of service in Kinabatangan can continue after the passing of his father Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin.

“Of course this responsibility is great. However, thanks to my experience in politics, God willing, I will provide my service more widely. His (Bung Moktar’s) spirit will always be with me,” he told reporters at Dewan Sri Lamag here today.

In the by-election which began today, Mohd Kurniawan Naim, 32, who is the youngest candidate, is up against two challengers, Datuk Saddi Abdul Rahman, 67, (Warisan) and Goldam Hamid, 40, (Independent).

Meanwhile, BN candidate for Lamag constituency, Mohd Ismail Ayob said he is not taking the challenges lightly and will do his best to achieve victory in the one-on-one contest against Warisan candidate Mazliwati Abdul Malek.

Mohd Ismail, 44, better known by his nickname ‘Miha’, said that although Mazliwati is a fellow practitioner in the political arena, he sees the clash as a healthy competition.

“In elections, there are no draws and there is only winning or losing. Therefore, it is necessary for us to fight as best we can.

“Alhamdulillah, the nomination process today went smoothly and there were no problems. “The hope is that young people like us will be given the opportunity to lead the Lamag and also the Kinabatangan constituencies,” he said.

Warisan candidate Saddi is determined to change the stigma of Kinabatangan as one of the poorest districts in Malaysia if given the mandate as an MP, while Mazliwati, 53, chose to contest at the state level because the area is smaller in scale to make it easier for her to focus on the needs of the local people.

For Independent candidate and lawyer Goldam, 40, the decision to offer himself to contest in the Kinabatangan by-election is to give voters a choice.

The by-election was held following the death of incumbent, Bung Moktar, 66, on Dec 5.

The Election Commission (EC) sets a 14-day campaign period starting today until 11.59 pm, Jan 23 and sets the polling day for both by-elections on Jan 24 while early voting is on Jan 20. — Bernama