KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — A man had a lucky escape after walking away without a scratch when the car he was driving flipped over in a road accident at KM 2 of Jalan Skudai–Pantai Lido in Johor Bahru yesterday.

Johor Bahru Selatan district police chief Assistant Commissioner Raub Selamat said police became aware of the incident after a video of the crash began making the rounds on social media at about 2.30pm.

The accident is believed to have happened when a Perodua Myvi driven by a 30-year-old local man, who works in air-conditioning maintenance, was heading from Skudai towards the city.

According to Raub, the man was travelling in the left lane when another car from the right lane suddenly cut in, leaving him with little time to react.

“The situation caused the driver to lose control of his vehicle, which skidded off the road, hit a concrete barrier and overturned,” he said in a statement.

The case has been classified under Regulation 10, LN 166/59 of the Road Traffic Rules 1959, for failing to maintain proper control of a vehicle.

Police are appealing to anyone who witnessed the incident to come forward to help with investigations.

Information can be shared with the Traffic Division at IPD Johor Bahru Selatan or with the investigating officer, Sergeant Muhammad Shahrul Zairi Muhamat Sahidul, at 017-509 8599.