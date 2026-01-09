KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — Parties within the Perikatan Nasional (PN) coalition should not be concerned if a PAS leader is appointed to lead the alliance, PAS president Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang said.

He said concerns among party members and leaders would ease once outstanding matters, including the appointment of a new chairman, are resolved in the near future.

“We need support not only from the Muslim community, but also from non-Muslims.

“Any concerns among members and leaders of parties within the PN coalition, including those from non-Muslim parties, will be resolved once administrative matters are managed smoothly,” he said after delivering a Dhuha lecture at Masjid Rusila in Marang today, as reported by national daily Berita Harian.

Abdul Hadi, who is also the Marang MP, was responding to remarks by Tasek Gelugor MP Datuk Wan Saiful Wan Jan, who claimed there were concerns among leaders and members of Gerakan and the Malaysian Indian People’s Party (MIPP) should PAS assume leadership of PN.

Wan Saiful was reported as saying the two parties believed it could be challenging for them to continue attracting non-Malay support if PAS were to lead the coalition.