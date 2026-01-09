KUCHING, Jan 9 — About half of Sarawak’s population is overweight due largely to an imbalanced diet that has resulted in excessive nutrient intake, said Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian.

The deputy premier, who is also state minister of public health, housing and local government, said the state is no longer facing a problem with undernutrition, but overnutrition driven by unhealthy eating habits and insufficient physical activity.

“Exercise is very important because 50 per cent of Sarawakians are overweight, whether we like it or not. When people talk about malnutrition, they often think of undernutrition but, in reality, we are facing overnutrition.

“Children eat happily without knowing limits. This happens because we do not teach them when to stop eating, the importance of exercising, and how to avoid becoming overweight. This is our challenge,” he said during the Kuching Heritage Race (KHR) appreciation dinner by the Kuching Heritage Awareness Society (KHAS) yesterdat.

Dr Sim said regular physical activity, such as participation in the KHR, plays an important role in addressing public health issues while simultaneously promoting heritage awareness.

“The Kuching Heritage Race allows people to experience heritage and culture while exercising, which is very important for health,” he said.

He also highlighted KHAS’ contribution to the community, noting that the society has raised more than RM200,000 since 2017 to support deserving recipients.

“It is not just about the money, but recognition for those who have contributed positively to Sarawak,” he said, thanking KHAS president Philip Yong and the organising committee for their efforts.

Dr Sim stressed that heritage conservation goes beyond preserving old buildings, saying safety and modernisation must also be considered.

“Heritage is not just about preservation. Some heritage buildings pose risks to public safety, including fire hazards. They must be made safe, while we also learn how they were designed and built,” he said.

He added that Sarawak’s heritage is also reflected in its diverse cultures, describing harmony among different races and religions as a defining strength of the state.

“The beauty of Sarawak lies in harmony, and that is what makes Sarawak unique,” he said.

According to Dr Sim, Sarawak’s progress over the past decade has changed external perceptions of the state.

“In the past, people looked down on Sarawak. Today, more people are looking up to Sarawak and placing their hopes in Sarawak,” he said.

“As Sarawak becomes more prosperous, we must maintain our culture and Sarawak values, which are rooted in sharing, mutual respect and working together.” — The Borneo Post