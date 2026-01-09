KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 9 — The Barisan Nasional (BN) machinery has been reminded not to underestimate the competition, despite fielding experienced candidates and enjoying the backing of component partners, following Parti Warisan’s entry into the Kinabatangan parliamentary and Lamag state by-elections.

According to Sinar Harian, BN War Room Secretariat chief Datuk Seri Ahmad Maslan said Warisan’s decision to field high-profile candidates requires BN’s campaign machinery to work in a more organised and disciplined manner to retain the seats.

“I want to remind the machinery not to be overconfident because Warisan is sending candidates who are not ordinary.

“We cannot take this contest lightly even though BN’s candidates are also experienced.

“Naim Kurniawan Mokhtar, the Kinabatangan parliamentary candidate, is the Umno division Youth chief who understands the area well, while the Lamag state seat candidate, Miha (Muhammad Ismail Haj Ayub), has also been actively involved on the ground,” he said, as reported by the national daily.

Ahmad, who is also deputy works minister, was speaking during a working visit to the Pan Borneo Highway Sabah Phase 1b project at the Pan Borneo Work Package 25 (WP25) site office in Kampung Perpaduan Datuk Mohd Ugi in Kinabatangan today.

He said BN would not use the death of incumbent Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin to seek sympathy votes.

Instead, Ahmad urged voters to continue supporting BN, which previously won both seats.

“He said BN was not seeking sympathy votes, but expressed condolences and called on voters to give its two candidates a mandate to continue serving the community,” he said.

Ahmad, who is also a member of Umno’s supreme council, said he had earlier attended a BN machinery meeting chaired by Sabah Umno chief Datuk Seri Jafry Ariffin, who has been appointed as BN’s election director for the by-elections.

According to him, Jafry’s appointment was made by Umno president and BN chairman Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi during a meeting held at the World Trade Centre Kuala Lumpur last Monday.

“Last night’s meeting discussed various important matters, including coordination of campaign machinery at the polling district level. For example, if there is a vacancy such as a polling district chief performing umrah, we cannot wait and must immediately make a replacement.

“With nomination day approaching, all issues related to travel, logistics and the division of areas such as Kuamut, Sukau and Lamag must be resolved promptly,” he said.

Ahmad also expressed appreciation to Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) and other parties for not fielding candidates, to avoid a multi-cornered contest.