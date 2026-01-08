BUTTERWORTH, Jan 8 — A police constable pleaded not guilty in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of deceiving a woman over the settlement of police summonses two years ago.

The accused, Awang Azizan Awang Jana, 44, is alleged to have deceived a 53-year-old woman into believing that he could settle four Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) summonses, amounting to RM850, belonging to her younger brother, for a fee of RM620, prompting the woman to transfer the money into the accused’s bank account.

The offence was allegedly committed at a bank in Nibong Tebal, Seberang Perai Selatan, on June 12, 2024.

The charge was framed under Section 417 of the Penal Code, which carries a penalty of up to five years’ imprisonment, or a fine, or both, upon conviction.

Earlier, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) deputy public prosecutors Noor Azura Zulkiflee and Nurnajihatul Idayu Mohd Azuyar proposed bail of RM4,000 in one surety, along with additional conditions that the accused surrender his passport to the court and report to the MACC office monthly.

However, the accused, who was unrepresented, appealed for lower bail, on the grounds that he had three dependents, namely his wife, child and a younger brother who is suffering from cancer.

Judge Zulhazmi Abdullah subsequently granted bail of RM3,000 in one surety and imposed the additional conditions requested by the prosecution.

The court fixed February 9 for mention of the case. — Bernama