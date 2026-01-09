JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 9 — A woman was charged in the Magistrate’s Court here today with the murder of a seven-year-old in Pasir Gudang last December.

Saniah Osman, 55, a trader, nodded in understanding when the charge was read out before Magistrate Nabilah Nizam.

The woman is accused of murdering Muhammad Aswad Muhammad Fairuz in the living room of a house in Taman Kota Masai, Pasir Gudang, between 7.30 pm on Dec 29 and 1.30 am on Dec 30 last year.

The charge was framed under Section 302 of the Penal Code, which carries the death penalty or a prison term of between 30 and 40 years and a minimum of 12 strokes of the cane upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Nor Deana Aqilah Aliman appeared for the prosecution.

The court did not grant the accused bail and fixed March 9 for mention and for the submission of post-mortem, chemical and DNA reports. — Bernama