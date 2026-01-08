PUCHONG, Jan 8 — Umno president Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi today called on youth wing leaders in political parties to embrace differences of opinion and be open to accepting criticism.

The Deputy Prime Minister said that he and Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim had previously held leadership positions in Umno Youth, and therefore understood that youth leaders often possess differing ideals and perspectives.

“Youth naturally have different ideals, and when they express differing views or opinions, these should be accepted as part of a healthy exchange of ideas.

“Young people often offer critical comments, but when criticism is directed at them, it must also be accepted. We should not label others as undemocratic or unwilling to accept the truth,” he told reporters after delivering the 2026 New Year’s message to National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) staff here today.

Ahmad Zahid was commenting on a media report quoting Umno Youth chief Datuk Dr Akmal Saleh as hinting at the possibility of resigning, after saying that he may have reached a point where he needed to step down.

Ahmad Zahid said that Dr Akmal, or any youth member in a political party, should not resort to shortcuts or inappropriate actions, simply because of differences of opinion on certain issues.

“If people do not agree with us, we should not look for shortcuts. This is a political struggle. We must accept that, in politics, not everyone will agree with us. When there is disagreement, it should be addressed through explanation and dialogue, not through other actions,” he said.

“I am not addressing him (Dr Akmal) specifically, but speaking in general. Youth leaders in political parties must have idealism. Whether or not their views are accepted, that idealism should continue to be pursued, and there are proper ways to reconcile differences and address various issues,” he said.

When asked whether Umno was open to accepting Dr Akmal’s resignation, Ahmad Zahid said that the matter had never crossed his mind.

“I have never thought about it,” he said briefly. — Bernama