JOHOR BAHRU, Jan 6 — Five motorcyclists commuting to work in Singapore sustained minor injuries in a collision on the Johor-Singapore Causeway yesterday morning.

Johor Bahru Selatan police chief ACP Raub Selamat said the pile-up occurred at 9.20am, when a rider stopped and made a U-turn to retrieve his belongings that had fallen onto the road.

“Four other motorcyclists approaching from behind could not avoid him and collided with his motorcycle. All of them were thrown onto the road,” he said in a statement today.

The men, aged between 29 and 50, suffered minor injuries and were taken to Sultanah Aminah Hospital for treatment.

The case is being investigated under Section 43(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987 for careless and inconsiderate driving.

Earlier, a nine-minute video circulated on Facebook showing the overturned motorcycles piled together on the Causeway. — Bernama