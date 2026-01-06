BATU PAHAT, Jan 6 — The search for two fishermen who went missing after believed to have fallen overboard in the waters of Batu Pahat on Saturday will continue tomorrow after the search area was expanded to 207 square nautical miles today.

Batu Pahat maritime zone director Cmdr (M) Mohammad Zaini Zainal said that the search has yet to discover any signs of the missing men and that the operation was focused around the victim’s last known position.

“The search began at 7am today and efforts were suspended for the day at 7pm, and unfortunately no signs or leads were discovered.

“The Malaysian Maritime Enforcement Agency (MMEA) advises the maritime community not to go to sea during bad weather and to prioritise their safety, including wearing life preservers,” he told Bernama today.

The search for the missing fishermen, Mohd Fadzli Misran, 41, and Mohd Saiful Azli Ahmad, 45, who left Sungai Tongkang Jetty at 6 pm Saturday to check on prawn traps and fish at, will resume tomorrow at 7 am.

Their disappearance came to light when their boat was discovered intact, along with their fishing rods and traps, but without both men. — Bernama