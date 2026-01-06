KUCHING, Jan 6 — The Batang Lupar Bridge 1 project has reached 93.09 per cent completion and remains firmly on schedule, with the bridge expected to open to the public by the end of May ahead of its official launch in June.

Sarawak Deputy Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas, during a visit to the project site on Monday, said the 4.8-kilometre bridge linking Sebuyau and Maludam is one of the state’s key infrastructure milestones under the ongoing bridge development programme.

“This is a very interesting bridge, and we are confident the contractor will keep to the schedule,” he said.

Uggah added that Sarawak is entering what he described as a “bridge-harvesting year”, with nine bridges projected for completion. These include Batang Igan, Sungai Krian, Sungai Limbang, Batang Lupar 1, Batang Lupar 2 in Sri Aman, Batang Paloh, Batang Saribas 2, Sungai Sejingkat and Batang Rambungan.

“All these projects are being closely monitored, and they represent the contribution of the Gabungan Parti Sarawak (GPS) government under the leadership of the Premier of Sarawak, Datuk Patinggi Tan Sri Abang Johari Openg, towards improving the state’s infrastructure facilities,” he noted.

He noted that due to Sarawak’s extensive river network, the state requires around 20 major bridges, including the planned Marina Bridge in Miri and another bridge in Sibu.

With the completion of Batang Lupar Bridge 1, travel from Kuching to Limbang will no longer require ferry crossings, significantly improving coastal connectivity and linking economic assets, villages, schools and clinics along the route.

“The construction of this bridge will bring significant change to the people of Sarawak, stimulating land development, business activities and the tourism sector, while also becoming a new landmark that we can all be proud of,” he said.

Uggah added that the road network will complement the Pan Borneo Highway, with future links connecting Sarawak and Sabah, as well as routes in the Miri and Marudi areas by the end of this year.

He stressed that regular site visits and continuous engagement with contractors are crucial in resolving challenges, particularly those related to weather conditions.

“Today we are fortunate to have good weather. We pray it continues so the works can proceed smoothly, because weather remains one of the main challenges for these projects,” he said.

Uggah also expressed appreciation to the Public Works Department (JKR), the Ministry of Infrastructure and Port Development (MIPD) Sarawak, consultants and contractors for their commitment in realising this large-scale infrastructure project, which forms part of the Second Trunk Road and the Coastal Road.

The main structural stitching works of the Batang Lupar Bridge 1 is targeted to begin in March, noting that the tower stands at 110 metres high, while the Batang Lupar Bridge 2 is the tallest tower structure in Malaysia at 145 metres. — The Borneo Post