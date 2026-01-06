KENINGAU, Jan 6 —The Keningau Fire and Rescue Station (BBP) captured a python near a flower shop by the Pasar Tamu Ground on Thursday morning.

BBP Chief Severinus @ Mohd Nidzam Sainkui said the incident occurred at around 7.05am. An operations team led by Ranizan Samirin arrived promptly and found the python in a bushy area.

Using special equipment, they captured the snake, which was later released in a safe location away from public areas. The operation concluded at 7:18am.

The Fire and Rescue Department reminded the public not to handle snakes on their own, as some species can be venomous and potentially fatal.

Those encountering such emergencies are urged to call the MERS 999 hotline. Snakes are often found in areas with hot weather, thick vegetation, or abundant food sources such as rats.

In a separate incident, the Sipitang BBP destroyed a wasp nest at Kampung Meritam, Jalan Bangsal after receiving a call at 8.20pm.

Six personnel, with an FRT fire engine, safely removed the nest using a makeshift torch to prevent stings to the public. — Daily Express