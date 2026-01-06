IPOH, Jan 6 — Three family members, including a baby, narrowly escaped death after the car they were travelling in caught fire and was almost 90 per cent destroyed after crashing into an electric pole along Persiaran Kledang Utara, Taman Gamelan, Menglembu, here early this morning.

Perak Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) Operations Division assistant director (acting) Shazlean Mohd Hanafiah said the department received an emergency call at 3.57am involving a Proton Prevé.

“Upon arrival at the scene, the fire was raging and had engulfed nearly 80 per cent of the vehicle.

“The operation commander was informed that there were three victims — an adult man, an adult woman and a baby — who sustained injuries,” he said in a statement today.

He added that all the victims, who suffered minor injuries, were taken to Hospital Raja Permaisuri Bainun here by members of the public. — Bernama