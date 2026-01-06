KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Police have identified and added 10 more companies linked to scams into the Commercial Crime Investigation Department’s (CCID) Semakmule database.

Bukit Aman CCID director Datuk Rusdi Mohd Isa said the 10 companies had numerous police reports lodged against them within a one-month period till Dec 31.

“The companies are CVC Grow Star Sdn Bhd, CVC Group Sdn Bhd, JMC M Trading Venture, JMC Asia Top Solution, KGI HK Sdn Bhd, Greenvale Trading Sdn Bhd, Titan Union Trading Sdn Bhd, Brightglobal Sdn Bhd, RXM IGlobal Solution and Apek Express Servicess (M) Sdn Bhd,” he said in a statement last night.

He also advised the public to not be deceived by offers of ‘easy work’ of registering companies or businesses with the Companies’ Commission of Malaysia and opening bank accounts for third parties, as scammers would use these as cover for their illicit activities.

The public are also urged to verify the names of suspicious companies and the number of bank accounts with the CCID Semakmule database, and if a warning is shown, that means that the company or bank account is linked to fraudulent activities. — Bernama