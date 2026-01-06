NILAI, Jan 6 — Police are hunting another male suspect to assist in investigations into a murder case involving a man found dead with 12 stab wounds in an apartment unit in Mantin on Dec 30.

Nilai district police chief Supt Johari Yahya said closed-circuit television (CCTV) footage from the surrounding area on Dec 28 captured images of the suspect, who was wearing a face mask and a hoodie.

“Based on information received from a security guard, the suspect had earlier asked for the location of the victim’s residence and left the area three hours later.

“At this stage, the individual is the primary suspect, and police are actively tracking him down to assist in the investigation,” he said in a statement here yesterday.

Earlier, media reports said two men were remanded to assist in investigations into the murder at the apartment unit in Mantin.

Initial investigations found that the victim, believed to be in his 30s, suffered 12 stab wounds, including to the back of the head, chest and neck. Two men, also in their 30s, were arrested at the scene.

Johari added that police will apply to the court tomorrow for an extension of the two men’s remand. — Bernama