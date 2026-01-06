KUANTAN, Jan 6 — A total of 3,199 investigation papers involving commercial crime were opened in Pahang last year, with recorded losses amounting to RM96 million.

Pahang police chief Datuk Seri Yahaya Othman said that during the same period, the Commercial Crime Investigation Department (CCID) arrested 2,106 individuals, an increase of 330 arrests compared with the previous year.

“In addition, a total of 738 commercial crime prevention programmes were held throughout 2025 to strengthen public awareness of crime threats,” he said when addressing a monthly gathering at the Pahang contingent police headquarters here today.

Touching on the performance of the CCID, he said the department recorded a commendable achievement last year, with a case resolution rate of 68.76 per cent, led by the Pekan district at 86.17 per cent.

“For the Narcotics Criminal Investigation Department (NCID), a total of 11,927 cases were recorded involving various drug-related offences, with 13,522 individuals arrested,” he said.

He added that a total of 444 fatal accident cases were recorded in 2025, an increase of 25 cases compared with 2024, while 184,769 summonses were issued throughout the year, slightly lower than the 189,293 summonses issued the previous year.

In another development, commenting on the arrest of two officers and five police personnel on suspicion of involvement in drug abuse at a shop in Mentakab, Temerloh last Saturday, Yahaya said investigations were ongoing and all seven individuals had been reassigned to administrative duties. — Bernama