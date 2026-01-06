KULAI, Jan 6 — The owner of a foreign-registered vehicle, accused of concealing its number plate to purchase subsidised RON95 fuel last Friday, has presented himself at the Kulai district police headquarters to assist with the investigation.

Kulai police chief ACP Tan Seng Lee said the investigation papers are still in progress and will be promptly referred to the deputy public prosecutor.

“The individuals in the video (which went viral on social media) are a married couple aged 63 and 67,” he said in a brief statement yesterday.

Earlier media reports said police tracked down the owner, a Permanent Resident based in Singapore, and summoned him to the Kulai district police headquarters to aid the investigation.

The case is being investigated under Section 108(3)(e) of the Road Transport Act (APJ) 1987.

Earlier, a one-minute, 30-second video went viral on social media, showing the owner of a Singapore-registered vehicle pumping RON95 fuel.

Previously, the Johor Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) had inspected a petrol station, following a complaint.

State KPDN director Lilis Saslinda Pornomo said that enforcement action was initiated under Subregulation 12A of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 for a suspected breach of the Supply Controller’s directive, which prohibits the sale of RON95 petrol to foreign-registered vehicles. — Bernama