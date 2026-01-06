DALAT, Jan 6 — The flood situation in the district here remains under control, with continuous monitoring carried out by the relevant authorities, said Datuk Seri Fatimah Abdullah.

The state women, childhood and community wellbeing development minister said the current flooding differs from last year’s incident as it was caused by a combination of king tides and continuous rainfall, resulting in overflow in low-lying areas.

“Most of the houses affected by floodwaters are located in low-lying areas,” she said in a Sarawak Public Communications Unit report after a visit to assess the flood situation in the district on Sunday.

The Dalat assemblyman also attended a flood preparedness briefing at the Kampung Sungai Ud multipurpose hall before visiting several affected areas in the district.

She said several measures were discussed during the meeting to reduce flood risks and potential damage in the future.

Among the proposals identified were raising road levels in low-lying areas that are frequently inundated and experience access disruptions, such as in Kampung Tanam, Kampung Sungai Ud, and the bend near Kampung Teh.

Fatimah also advised local residents to take lessons from past experiences and make use of the knowledge gained in dealing with the current flood situation to ensure the safety of themselves and their families.

Meanwhile, the minister also paid a visit to the family of a drowning victim in Oya to extend moral support and convey her condolences.

During the visit, she spent time with the victim’s family to listen to the chronology of the incident and to share views on the situation they are facing.

The victim, Awang Ismail Awang Rosidi, 28, was reported missing after falling from a boat last Saturday morning.

Following the incident, a search-and-rescue operation was launched on the same day but was suspended at 5.05pm due to unfavourable weather conditions.

The victim was later found dead by villagers at about 8.50am on Sunday, approximately 800 metres from the Oya shoreline. — The Borneo Post