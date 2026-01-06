KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The Inland Revenue Board (IRB) announced yesterday that tax refunds processed and completed in 2025 amounted to RM22.5 billion, involving 3,713,025 cases.

In a statement today, the IRB said the total includes an additional RM3.5 billion in refund allocations received by the agency between Dec 25 and Dec 31, 2025.

“The additional RM3.5 billion allocation has been fully processed for crediting to taxpayers with refund amounts outstanding for one to two years, with priority given to small and medium enterprises (SMEs).

Following the 2026 New Year Message by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today, IRB is committed to settling tax refunds arising from the Year of Assessment (YA) 2023 in the first quarter of 2026, and refunds arising from YA 2024 by the end of 2026.

The IRB also advised taxpayers to update and ensure that the bank account information reported to the agency is accurate and up to date to facilitate smoother refund processing.

“This is because some refunds could not be processed due to errors or the absence of correct bank account information,” it said.

Furthermore, the IRB noted that certain refunds could not be processed as they involve court disputes, taxpayers with outstanding arrears for other years of assessment, or companies that are eligible for refunds but have been wound up or dissolved.

“IRB will continue to ensure that tax refunds are settled in an orderly and phased manner according to priority, with priority also given to outstanding amounts involving SMEs,” it said. — Bernama