BANTING, Jan 6 — The Ministry of Housing and Local Government (KPKT) completed 15,082 small-scale BP1 development projects nationwide between 2023 and 2025, its minister Nga Kor Ming said.

He said all the projects were implemented through the Local Government Department (JKT) under the 12th Malaysia Plan (12MP).

He said the successful implementation of BP1 development projects, supported by a systematic drainage system, had helped reduce 145 flood hotspots nationwide, positively impacting public safety and public welfare.

Nga said this at the JKT 2025 Sentuhan Kejayaan Programme held at the Sungai Jarom Public Market here today. which was also attended by Selangor Local Government and Tourism Committee chairman Datuk Ng Suee Lim and Human Resources and Poverty Eradication Committee chairman V. Papparaidu.

He added that the Ministry of Economy approved 14 large-scale BP1 projects worth RM10 million and above last year, 10 of which involved the construction of new public markets.

On infrastructure safety, Nga said JKT has prioritised slope repair and reinforcement works in areas under local authorities. A total of 97 projects involving RM69.13 million were identified across 11 states, with 63 completed to date.

For community development, he said RM101 million has been allocated for 858 Kampung Baru development projects, covering improvements to basic infrastructure and house repair programmes.

“These efforts are further strengthened through the Madani Adopted Village Programme, with an allocation of RM700,000 to stimulate local economic activity.

“The initiative was expanded under Budget 2025 with RM10 million allocated for the physical development of Indian villages, benefiting 14,426 residents.

This is complemented by an additional RM5 million through the Malaysian Indian Socioeconomic Development Programme (PPSMI) under the Malaysian Indian Community Transformation Unit (MITRA),” he said.

Meanwhile, Nga said cumulative collections from local authority service payments via the PBTPay application reached RM1.56 billion over the past five years.

“This positive trend is reflected in annual collections, which rose from RM448.9 million in 2024 to RM538 million in 2025,” he said.

He added that the PBTCare complaints system recorded 10,500 complaints and 18,230 registered users, indicating increased public confidence in the transparency of government service delivery.

On cleanliness initiatives, Nga said data from the Toilet of the Year Award (TOTYA 2025) showed a significant improvement in toilets rated ‘Clean, Attractive and Fragrant’ (BMW). In the private sector, the percentage increased from 37 per cent in 2022 to 59 per cent last year.

“For toilets managed by local authorities, the figure rose from 43 per cent to 79 per cent over the same period. This initiative not only improves the quality of public facilities but is also expected to generate more than RM100 million in economic value for the sanitary ware industry,” he said. — Bernama