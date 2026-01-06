PUTRAJAYA, Jan 6 — The Ministry of Health (MOH) is aiming to implement a vape ban, beginning with open pod systems, this year, said Health Minister, Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad.

He said the ministry would not compromise in enforcing the Control of Smoking Products for Public Health Act 2024 (Act 852).

“Regarding the issue of cigarettes and vaping, my stance remains unchanged. The full enforcement of this Act is our moral responsibility, to protect future generations from the threat of non-communicable diseases (NCDs) and conditions such as popcorn lung.

“I have issued warnings on this matter before, particularly concerning open-system vapes. While several measures may be taken, the first step is to ban the open pod system, which has been abused through the use of various synthetic drugs,” he told the media, after delivering the 2026 New Year message, here, today.

Dzulkefly said the ban would cover both the sale and use of open pod system vape products.

He added that the matter would be brought to a Cabinet meeting in the near future.

In other developments, Dzulkefly said that the Rakan KKM initiative, which offers premium economy-class healthcare services at selected government hospitals, is expected to be launched in the first quarter of this year.

“By the first quarter of 2026, we will begin accepting the first patients under the Rakan KKM initiative.

“This ‘premium-economy’ model allows for cross-subsidies, which will help retain medical specialists within the public healthcare system.

Dzulkefly said Cyberjaya Hospital would be the first MOH hospital to offer the service, before it is expanded to other hospitals nationwide. — Bernama