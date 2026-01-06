PUTRAJAYA, Jan 6 — The proposal to limit the prime minister’s tenure to no more than 10 years or two terms is a game changer capable of bringing major reforms to the country’s governance system, said Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also minister of rural and regional development, said the proposal was suggested by the prime minister himself during a special Cabinet meeting yesterday and was agreed to by all Cabinet members.

He said the term limit is important to prevent a prime minister from holding office for too long, which could lead to leadership fatigue or “overstaying his or her welcome”, even if the individual performs well.

“This is a game changer and, in my view, we do not want a prime minister to remain in power for too long — in other words, to overstay his or her welcome. No matter how good one’s performance is, staying too long can lead to a saturation effect.

“This is a good step proposed by the prime minister himself,” he told reporters after delivering the ministry’s 2026 New Year message here today.

Yesterday, in his New Year address, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim said a Bill to limit the Prime Minister’s tenure to no more than 10 years or two full terms would be presented during the next parliamentary session, which begins on Jan 19.

The Bill is among four key pieces of legislation to be tabled as part of Parliament’s direction for this year. — Bernama