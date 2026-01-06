KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — Defence Minister Datuk Seri Mohamed Khaled Nordin today officiated the 31st Army Chief Rank-Wearing Ceremony for General Datuk Azhan Md Othman at Wisma Pertahanan, here.

According to a statement from the Army Public Relations Cell, Azhan’s strong leadership background and extensive experience would ensure smooth continuity in the Malaysian Army’s command and reinforce the readiness of the force, a central pillar of national defence.

“The aspects of integrity, transparent governance and the nurturing of noble military values will continue to be strengthened as the core of his leadership, in line with the implementation of the Future Force strategic initiative — Land Domain Strategy (AMH–SD2), which supports the aspirations of the Defence White Paper.

“In addition, the agenda for the well-being of Army personnel and their families will continue to be upheld to ensure that the welfare of the troops is always safeguarded,” the statement said.

The 31st Army Chief, in the same statement, expressed his sincere gratitude to His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, and conveyed his appreciation to the Government of Malaysia for the trust placed in him.

“The 31st Army Chief calls on all Malaysian Army personnel to unite, strengthen cohesion and enhance performance to ensure the force continues to progress as a professional, capable and trusted defence institution,” said the statement.

Azhan has been appointed as the 31st Chief of Army, effective January 1, in accordance with the decision of the 631st Armed Forces Council Meeting on November 19 and with the consent of His Majesty on Dec 1.

Born in Muar, Johor, on September 4, 1969, he began his military career in 1987 upon completing Cadet Officer Training in Sungai Besi and was commissioned as a second lieutenant of the Royal Malay Regiment on July 29, 1989.

Throughout his service, he has held various key positions within the Malaysian Army and the Malaysian Armed Forces, developing strong leadership and military professionalism.

He demonstrated his credibility through appointments as Commanding Officer of the 24th Battalion of the Royal Malay Regiment, Commander of Malbatt 850-6, and 2nd Commander of the Malaysian Infantry Division. — Bernama