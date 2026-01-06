MELAKA, Jan 6 — The move to hold Madani Rahmah Sales three times a month in every state constituency, beginning this Friday, is viewed as direct, tangible support for households managing the rising cost of living.

Carpenter Mohamad Rizal Husin, 45, said his family eagerly anticipates the programme each month, as it provides essential goods like chicken at significantly lower prices.

“Chicken is sold at RM10, compared to the tens of ringgit at regular markets. Even with a limit of three per buyer, it still helps me save a lot,” he explained.

Rizal added that the programme, typically held at the end of the month in the Telaga Hang Tuah bus parking area, consistently draws large crowds.

Echoing this sentiment, Ahmad Jaafar, 59, from Bukit Duyong, said he is a regular weekend visitor to the sales at the same location, and takes the opportunity to stock up for his family.

“It usually starts at 8.30am. Vegetables, rice, eggs and chicken sell out within four hours. Many people turn up to buy necessities, and it can become crowded, especially during festive seasons,” said Ahmad, who works as a labourer.

Meanwhile, Duyong assemblyman Datuk Mohd Noor Helmy Abdul Halem reported that the Madani Rahmah Sales Programme generated over RM3 million in sales within his constituency last year.

“The programme was organised with a subsidy of approximately RM1.6 million, and it has been warmly received by residents, whether held as a mobile initiative or at supermarkets.

“I fully support the Prime Minister’s announcement to increase its frequency to three times per month, as this will significantly help families reduce their living expenses,” he said.

Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim announced the expansion of the Madani Rahmah Sales programme yesterday during his address at the Prime Minister’s Department monthly assembly and the 2026 New Year Address in Putrajaya.

He said the programme, set to begin on Jan 9, will now be conducted three times a month in every state constituency.

Nationwide, this will translate to over 23,000 sales events, covering 600 state constituencies and 40 locations in the Federal Territories, to ensure essential goods are available at below-market prices.

Launched on Jan 11, 2023, the programme is a key initiative under the Payung Rahmah framework, managed by the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

It offers savings of 10 to 30 per cent on selected daily necessities. Previously, the sales were held at least twice a month. — Bernama