IPOH, Jan 6 — A transport company owner was fined RM15,000 by the Sessions Court here today after pleading guilty to possessing diesel oil in excess of the permitted quantity.

Judge Ainul Shahrin Mohamad meted out the fine, in default eight months in jail, on Chin Wei Sin Vincent, 47.

The court also ordered that the proceeds from the sale of the oil and all confiscated goods be forfeited to the Malaysian government through the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living (KPDN) and the lorry be returned to the owner.

Chin, who is the sole owner of the company holding a scheduled controlled goods permit, was found to have failed to comply with the conditions stated in the scheduled controlled goods permit, namely possessing 5,940 litres of diesel, which is in excess of the permitted quantity of 2,000 litres.

The offence was committed at the premises of Vincent Chin Enterprise, Pt 10014, Lot 302243, Jalan Johan 2/11, Pengkalan 2 Industrial Estate, Pusing in the Batu Gajah district at 9am on March 8, 2024.

The charge was brought under Regulation 21(1) of the Control of Supplies Regulations 1974 and is punishable under Section 22(1) of the Control of Supplies Act 1961, which provides a fine of up to RM1 million or a maximum imprisonment of three years or both, upon conviction.

Deputy Public Prosecutor Mohamad Nazreen Zabarudin and Perak KPDN Prosecuting Officer N. Shamani appeared for the prosecution, while Chin was unrepresented. — Bernama