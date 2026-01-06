KUALA LUMPUR, Jan 6 — The Attorney-General’s Chambers (AGC) has objected to the leave application for judicial review filed by lawyer Mahajoth Singh challenging two Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission Act 2009 orders related to his client, businessman Albert Tei.

Senior Federal Counsel Shamsul Bolhassan said that the MACC orders to Mahajoth, 31, to examine him and to produce documents are not amenable to judicial review.

“The orders under Section 30(1)(a) and (b) of the MACC Act are an exercise of function in the course of criminal investigation.

“Such exercise in the course of criminal investigation is not amenable to judicial review,” he said during proceedings before High Court Judge Alice Yoke Yee Ching, today.

Meanwhile, lawyer N. Surendran, who represented Mahajoth, said that the orders were invalid and unenforceable and the MACC had breached statutory protection for privileged communications between a solicitor and client under Section 126 of the Evidence Act 1950 and Section 46(2) of the MACC Act.

The court fixed Jan 28 for a decision on Mahajoth’s application filed on December 9 last year.

Among the items that MACC requested in the orders were Tei’s mobile phone, documents relating to the purchase of furniture, clothing, a camera and copies of WhatsApp conversations between Tei and several individuals. — Bernama